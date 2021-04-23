Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $485,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.