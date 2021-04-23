TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

