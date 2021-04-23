TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TIM stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Thursday. 442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.90 million. Analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.