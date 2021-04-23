Tim Mccauley Sells 2,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $34.34 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

