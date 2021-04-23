Tiaa Fsb Sells 68,852 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,852 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $194,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.