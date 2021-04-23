Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.47. 138,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

