Tiaa Fsb Purchases 389,121 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,121 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.28% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $276,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

