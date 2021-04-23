Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $29,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.28. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.05 and a 200-day moving average of $348.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $228.71 and a 1-year high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

