ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.