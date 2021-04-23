ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

