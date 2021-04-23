Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys A$30,030.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,030.00 ($21,450.00).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 53,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$20,062.50 ($14,330.36).

On Friday, March 19th, Alexander Waislitz bought 81,734 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,832.91 ($21,309.22).

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Waislitz bought 140,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,700.00 ($35,500.00).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 70,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,850.00 ($17,750.00).

On Friday, March 5th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 96,703 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$35,296.60 ($25,211.85).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 98,295 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$37,057.22 ($26,469.44).

On Monday, March 1st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 5,002 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,925.77 ($1,375.55).

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

