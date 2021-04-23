Thore Cash (TCH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112,862.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $41,968.92 and approximately $112,862.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

