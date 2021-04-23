TheStreet Upgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to “B-“

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

UMPQ opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

