TheStreet Lowers Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

