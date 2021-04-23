Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Northstar Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.87. 16,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.