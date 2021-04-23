The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

DIS stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

