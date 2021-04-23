The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Richard Akers Purchases 8,276 Shares

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,153 ($15.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26. The Unite Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,154 ($15.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,052.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 995.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unite Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

