The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Timken were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

The Timken stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.