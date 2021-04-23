The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.69

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 21547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

SWGAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.