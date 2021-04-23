The Southern Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Southern in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

