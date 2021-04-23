The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

