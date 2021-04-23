The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $134.15. 216,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $330.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

