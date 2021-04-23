The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $220.00. The company traded as high as $184.98 and last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 2233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.99.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in The Middleby by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Middleby by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.