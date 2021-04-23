The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $77.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $67.99. 6,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.