The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Lovesac in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Lovesac’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.54, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $74.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.