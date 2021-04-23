The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $162.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $162.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.
In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
