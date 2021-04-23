The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $162.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $162.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

