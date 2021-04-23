The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Shares of GRC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,967. The stock has a market cap of $888.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.