The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

EPA BN opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

