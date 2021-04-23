The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. The First of Long Island posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $21.56. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $512.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

