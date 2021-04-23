The Coca-Cola Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

