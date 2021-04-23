The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

The Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.