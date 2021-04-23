The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

