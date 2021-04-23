The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

