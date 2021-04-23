The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,538.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,151.69.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,246.00 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $394.50 and a 12 month high of $1,319.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,032.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

