The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.77. The stock had a trading volume of 302,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880,235. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.03. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

