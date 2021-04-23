The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

BX traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

