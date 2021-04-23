The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.37

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.37 and last traded at $79.99, with a volume of 105285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

