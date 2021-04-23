The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $4.04 on Friday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $84.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

