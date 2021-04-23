The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $56.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.