The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

