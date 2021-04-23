The AES Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The AES in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC grew its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

