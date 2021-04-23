Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.57.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.75. 9,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

