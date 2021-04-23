Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to announce earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $30.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.10 to $31.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $43.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,467.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,509.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.74. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

