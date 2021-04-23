Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $395.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $719.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $690.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.99. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after acquiring an additional 318,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

