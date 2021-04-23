Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $33,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

TDC stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

