Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 63,677 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $831.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenneco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

