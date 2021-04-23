Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.4 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.12-5.46 EPS.
NYSE THC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
