Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.4 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.12-5.46 EPS.

NYSE THC opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.74.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.