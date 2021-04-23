Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75. Approximately 1,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 999,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.
THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
