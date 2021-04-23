Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75. Approximately 1,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 999,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

