Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $41.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Telos stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. 9,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,509. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

