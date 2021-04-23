Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.