Telemus Capital LLC Sells 43,002 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,002 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

